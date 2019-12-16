Most Talked-about Tollywood Debuts Of 2019 (Female): Shraddha Srinath, Vidya Balan And Others

Shraddha Srinath (Jersey)

Kannada beauty Shraddha Srinath entered the Telugu film industry with the critically acclaimed 'Jersey' and added a new dimension to her career. The actress looked good with Nani and complemented him rather well in the dramatic sequences, proving her acting skills are second to none.

Vidya Balan (NTR Biopic)

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan made her Tollywood debut with the 'NTR Biopic, released in two parts. The lovely lady, who played Annagaru's wife Basavatarakam Nandamuri, delivered a beautifully restrained performance, which clicked all and sundry.

Shraddha Kapoor (Saaho)

'Saaho', marking Shraddha Kapoor's Tollywood entry, was arguably the biggest Telugu movie of the year. Featuring Prabhas in the titular role, it opened to a thunderous response at the ticket window before collapsing in the AP/TS market. Despite being a letdown, the magnum opus grabbed plenty of attention, opening new avenues for the Kapoor girl.

Priyanka Arul Mohan (Gang Leader)

The much-hyped 'Gang Leader', starring Nani in the titular role, proved to be a commercial failure, leaving the 'Natural' army in a state of shock. It, however, allowed debutante Priyanka Arul Mohan to showcase her raw talent, opening new avenues for her.

Yagna Shetty (Lakshmi's NTR)

Yagna Shetty, a fairly popular name in Sandalwood, played NTR's second wife Lakshmi Parvathi in the highly controversial 'Lakshmi's NTR', directed by Ram Gopal Varma. While her performance was far from perfect, most critics felt it channelled the character's predicament quite well, striking a chord with movie buffs. The film, which released despite facing numerous challenges, exceeded expectations at the ticket window, working wonders for her career.