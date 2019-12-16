    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Most Talked-about Tollywood Debuts Of 2019 (Female): Shraddha Srinath, Vidya Balan And Others

      By
      |

      It's no secret, 2019 was a terrific year for fans of Telugu cinema. On one hand, established performers like Anushka Shetty and Samantha Akkineni delivered the goods, proving their mettle. On the other hand, stars from different industries tried their luck in Tollywood, giving cinemagoers a big reason to rejoice. With December entering its final days, here is a look at the most talked-about Tollywood debuts, which made the past 12 months an unforgettable affair.

      Shraddha Srinath (Jersey)

      Shraddha Srinath (Jersey)

      Kannada beauty Shraddha Srinath entered the Telugu film industry with the critically acclaimed 'Jersey' and added a new dimension to her career. The actress looked good with Nani and complemented him rather well in the dramatic sequences, proving her acting skills are second to none.

      Vidya Balan (NTR Biopic)

      Vidya Balan (NTR Biopic)

      Bollywood actress Vidya Balan made her Tollywood debut with the 'NTR Biopic, released in two parts. The lovely lady, who played Annagaru's wife Basavatarakam Nandamuri, delivered a beautifully restrained performance, which clicked all and sundry.

      Shraddha Kapoor (Saaho)

      Shraddha Kapoor (Saaho)

      'Saaho', marking Shraddha Kapoor's Tollywood entry, was arguably the biggest Telugu movie of the year. Featuring Prabhas in the titular role, it opened to a thunderous response at the ticket window before collapsing in the AP/TS market. Despite being a letdown, the magnum opus grabbed plenty of attention, opening new avenues for the Kapoor girl.

      Priyanka Arul Mohan (Gang Leader)

      Priyanka Arul Mohan (Gang Leader)

      The much-hyped 'Gang Leader', starring Nani in the titular role, proved to be a commercial failure, leaving the 'Natural' army in a state of shock. It, however, allowed debutante Priyanka Arul Mohan to showcase her raw talent, opening new avenues for her.

      Yagna Shetty (Lakshmi's NTR)

      Yagna Shetty (Lakshmi's NTR)

      Yagna Shetty, a fairly popular name in Sandalwood, played NTR's second wife Lakshmi Parvathi in the highly controversial 'Lakshmi's NTR', directed by Ram Gopal Varma. While her performance was far from perfect, most critics felt it channelled the character's predicament quite well, striking a chord with movie buffs. The film, which released despite facing numerous challenges, exceeded expectations at the ticket window, working wonders for her career.

      Read more about: yagna shetty gang
      Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 16, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue