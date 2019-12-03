Most-Viewed Telugu Movie Teasers And Trailers Of 2019: Saaho, Sarileru Neekevvaru And More!
2019 witnessed the arrival of some biggies in Tollywood and these flicks had come up with some scintillating promos, which went on to rule the online circuits at the word go. Some of the teasers and trailers even went on to reach newer heights, thus creating records. On this note, here, we take you through the most-viewed Telugu movie teasers and trailers of 2019 on YouTube.
Saaho teaser
Saaho's teaser had made a smashing entry in June and the first promo from the team had left fans quite excited about the action extravaganza in store. The teaser of the Telugu version was a big hit and it has already fetched around 30 million views.
Saaho trailer
Saaho's trailer had hit the online circuits a few weeks before its theatrical release. The action-packed trailer was welcomed by one and all and it has already got around 28 million views.
Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser
Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser, which got released a couple of weeks ago, started off its tryst with records, straightaway. It went on to become the most-viewed Telugu movie teaser in 24 hours. The much-appreciated teaser has fetched around 25 million views, so far.
iSmart Shankar Trailer
iSmart Shankar ranks among the biggest hits of the year so far and the film's trailer too was a blockbuster on YouTube. The well-packed trailer filled with mass elements assured the audiences a complete entertainer. With over 22 million views, it has turned out to be one among the most-viewed Telugu movie trailers of this year.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy arrived in theatres as one among the prestigious projects of Telugu cinema. The fascinating trailer of the movie, which showed glimpses of the magnum opus, left fans pretty much excited. The trailer has garnered around 20 million views so far.
Maharshi Trailer
Maharshi's trailer didn't lag in terms of popularity and the promo, which released in May 2019 turned out to be an instant success among the masses. Its popularity grew with each passing day and has fetched around 20 million views within a short time.
Maharshi Teaser
Maharshi's teaser, which released in April 2019, took online circuits by storm. The teaser, which has some really inspiring dialogues in it, had managed to top the records, back then. Reportedly, the teaser of the blockbuster movie has fetched around 19 million views.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser
Before the trailer, Sye Raa team had come up with a teaser, which too gained huge popularity among the masses. The teaser has amassed around 17 million views on YouTube.
Dear Comrade Trailer
Dear Comrade, the most-awaited film of Vijay Deverakonda had a trailer, which was in line with the huge expectations bestowed on the movie. The trailer, which won widespread praises has got around 15 million views so far.