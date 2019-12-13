Most-Viewed Telugu Video Songs Of 2019: Dimaak Kharaab, Ek Baar And More!

Dimaak Kharaab

Dimaak Kharaab, set to tune by veteran music composer Mani Sharma, was an instant hit with the masses and the picturisation too added to its fabulousness. Ram Pothineni, Nidhi Aggerwal and Nabha Natesh featured in this song and the choreography of the song was also excellent. Dimaak Kharaab has fetched over 67 million views on YouTube so far.

Ek Baar

Here is yet another dance number that went on to rule the hearts of the audiences. Ek Baar, set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, featured Ram Charan and Esha Gupta.The colourful picturisation of the song, coupled with the dance moves was well-accepted. Ek Baar has garnered over 53 million views so far.

iSmart Title Song

Mani Sharma impressed everyone with his score in iSmart Shankar. This mass song, which gelled so well with the narrative of the movie, left everyone pretty much impressed. iSmart Shankar's title song has garnered over 40 million views on YouTube.

Ye Chota Nuvvunna

Saaho, the big-budget movie, featured some brilliantly shot songs and Ye Chota Nuvvunna, was the prominent one among them. This colourful romantic song has been shot in some exotic locations and added to the film's visual splendour. Ye Chota Nuvvunna has garnered over 40 million views on YouTube.

Prema Vennala

DSP gave yet another beautiful album in the form of Chithralahari, and Prema Vennala, the sweet little song from the film, garnered the love of the audiences. The beautifully shot song turned out to be a huge hit and has garnered over 36 million views on YouTube.