Mr Majnu Box Office Collections(6 Days): Akhil's Film Set To Become A Flop

Mr Majnu Set To Flop Big

According to the latest reports, Mr Majnu completely collapsed after an okayish first weekend. The decline was sharper than expected and the film never really recovered from the same. The situation is, apparently so grave that the buyers have already started asking the producers for compensation. Its 6 day gross is around Rs 13 Crore.

A Bad Decision

The general feeling is that Mr Majnu failed to make an impact at the box office because it released on the wrong date. Being a romantic-drama, it would have done better had it hit the screens on February 14, 2019. The decision to release it in January also backfired because there were several big releases in the month and Mr Majnu kind of got lost in the mix.

Decent WOM Fails To Save Majnu

Most fans are of the opinion that Mr Majnu is a pretty well-made and entertaining film which is better than Akhil's previous releases. The critics have also stated that the screenplay is reasonably entertaining especially in the first half. As such, the WOM is definitely quite healthy. However, this seems to have had little to no impact on the box office performance of Mr Majnu.

The Way Ahead...

The lackludstre performance of Mr Majnu clearly indicates that Akhil has a long way to go before he can become a crowd puller. He will have to plan his next career move rather carefully. The buzz is that is that he might soon star in a sports-drama and it will be worth watching how that turns out