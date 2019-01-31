English
    Mr Majnu Box Office Collections(6 Days): Akhil's Film Set To Become A Flop

    In 2017, the much-loved Akhil Akkineni became the talk of the town when Hello opened to a decent response at the box office and received good reviews from the target audience. The action-thriller also featured Kalyani in the lead and helped Akhil put the debacle called Akhil behind him. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest and third release Mr Majnu. The romantic drama hit the screens on January 25, 2019 and opened to a decent response at the box office.

    Now, 6 days after its big release, Mr Majnu has run out of steam and is set to flop big time.

    Mr Majnu Set To Flop Big

    According to the latest reports, Mr Majnu completely collapsed after an okayish first weekend. The decline was sharper than expected and the film never really recovered from the same. The situation is, apparently so grave that the buyers have already started asking the producers for compensation. Its 6 day gross is around Rs 13 Crore.

    A Bad Decision

    The general feeling is that Mr Majnu failed to make an impact at the box office because it released on the wrong date. Being a romantic-drama, it would have done better had it hit the screens on February 14, 2019. The decision to release it in January also backfired because there were several big releases in the month and Mr Majnu kind of got lost in the mix.

    Decent WOM Fails To Save Majnu

    Most fans are of the opinion that Mr Majnu is a pretty well-made and entertaining film which is better than Akhil's previous releases. The critics have also stated that the screenplay is reasonably entertaining especially in the first half. As such, the WOM is definitely quite healthy. However, this seems to have had little to no impact on the box office performance of Mr Majnu.

    The Way Ahead...

    The lackludstre performance of Mr Majnu clearly indicates that Akhil has a long way to go before he can become a crowd puller. He will have to plan his next career move rather carefully. The buzz is that is that he might soon star in a sports-drama and it will be worth watching how that turns out

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 10:56 [IST]
