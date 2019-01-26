Mr Majnu Box Office Collections (Day 1): Akhil’s Film Opens On A Poor Note

Day 1 Collections

According to the latest trade reports, Mr Majnu has collected a share of Rs 3 Crore at the AP and TS box office. This figure is less than what Hello(Rs 3.10) and Akhil(Rs 7.56 Crore) had collected on the opening day. Needless to say, this is a cause of concern for the young man.

Disappointing!

Mr Majnu's pre-release business was quite impressive. It had raked in nearly Rs 22 Crore prior to its release and this created a buzz in the industry. Given the impressive pre-release numbers, stakes are high and the opening day figures are just not acceptable.

Bad Timing?

Most trade experts are of the opinion that Mr Majnu hit the screens on the wrong date. Being a romantic-drama , it would have done better had it released on Valentine's Day.

The WOM Is Healthy

The consensus is that Mr Majnu is a pretty well-made film and it is better than Akhil's previous releases. The critics are also of the opinion that the screenplay is reasonably compelling especially in the first half. As All in all, the WOM is quite healthy and this should help Mr Majnu show growth in the coming days.

The Road Ahead...

Mr Majnu is likely to show some growth over the weekend. However, it remains to be seen wether the growth is a substantial one or not. Unless it shows a major jump, it might not e ale last long at the box office.