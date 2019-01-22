Mr Majnu First Review Out! Akhil Akkineni Set To Score His First Blockbuster With This Entertainer

Mr Manju First Review Out

Mr Majnu has completed the censor formalities and its censor reports a quite encouraging. The general feeling is that the movie is a complete entertainer and features several fun-filled moments. The film, apparently also has a solid emotional and this adds a new dimension to the viewing experience. All in all, the consensus is that Mr Majnu has the potential to become the first clean blockbuster of Akhil's career.

Akhil Set To Score Big With Mr Majnu

Akhil started off his Tollywood career with Akhil and added a new dimension to his life. An action-thriller, it also had Sayyeshaa in the lead and turned out to be a box office failure. His next movie Hello did better than expected and received decent reviews from the target audience. If the Mr Majnu first is anything to go by, he might finally hit the jackpot this time around.

Will Venky Work His Magic?

Last year, Venky Atlluri became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Tholi Prema opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a surprise hit. Featuring Varun Tej and Raashi Khanna in the lead, it was a romantic-drama served as strong proof of Venky's abilities as a storyteller.

Mr Majnu To Slow Down F2?

The big Sankranthi releases Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR Kathanayakudu have run out of steam at the box office. However, the 'dark horse' F2 is still going strong. I will worth watching whether Mr Majnu is able to slow down the Venkatesh starrer and emerge as the top choice of the movie buffs.