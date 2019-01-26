Mr Majnu Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers For Download

Mr Majnu Leaked Online

In a shocking development, the full movie has been leaked online on Tamilrockers and it is available for ‘free download'. The leaked version is reportedly of low quality. This is extremely unfortunate and it might ruffle a few feathers.

Will The Collections Be Affected?

Mr Majnu is a crucial release for Akhil and it has done an impressive pre-release business of Rs 22 Crore. Given the impressive pre-release business, the Venky Atluri directorial needs to have a decent run at the box office in order to be a success. As Mr Majnu has been leaked online and is available for free download, the box office collections are bound to be affected. As such, the leak is a matter of great concern for all concerned.

The Background

It is an open secret Tamilrockers has a history of leaking new movies on the first day of release. 2.0, Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Aravinda Sametha and Taxiwala are just some of the major releases of 2018 that became victims of piracy and suffered because of Tamilrockers. The gang has also leaked Bollywood biggies Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero on the day of release.

To Conclude...

Piracy is a heartless crime and it can't be tolerated/accepted at any costs. Over the years, the likes of Vishal and Vijay Deverakonda have spoken out against piracy and urged to refrain from encouraging it. Moreover, some websites have been blocked. While these steps have made the situation slightly better, the problem still persists. The authorities need to come up with concrete strategies to combat piracy and put an end to it.