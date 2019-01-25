Mr Majnu Movie Review: Live Updates About The Akhil Akkineni Starrer

In 2017, the much-loved Akhil Akkineni got his career back on track when Hello opened to a good response at the box office and fared better than expected. The young heartthrob also managed to impress the critics with his energetic performance and this gave his fans a reason to rejoice. An action-thriller, it also featured Kalyani in the lead and its success helped Akhil put the lacklustre performance of his first movie behind him.

Now, over a year after the release of Hello, the Akkineni lad is back in the limelight because of his latest release Mr Majnu.

The film is a romantic-drama and it has been directed by Venky Atluri. In it, Akhil will be seen essaying the role of a guy with some major commitment issues. Mr Majnu also features Niddhi Agerwal in the lead and it is the second Tollywood release of her career.

The buzz is that the Savyasachi beauty's chemistry with Akhil is going to be a major highlight of Mr Majnu.

The first shows of Mr Majnu are set to begin and here is the live movie review. Stay tuned for the updates.

Also here are some of the key taking points about Mr Majnu.