Mr Majnu Movie Review: Live Updates About The Akhil Akkineni Starrer
In 2017, the much-loved Akhil Akkineni got his career back on track when Hello opened to a good response at the box office and fared better than expected. The young heartthrob also managed to impress the critics with his energetic performance and this gave his fans a reason to rejoice. An action-thriller, it also featured Kalyani in the lead and its success helped Akhil put the lacklustre performance of his first movie behind him.
Now, over a year after the release of Hello, the Akkineni lad is back in the limelight because of his latest release Mr Majnu.
The film is a romantic-drama and it has been directed by Venky Atluri. In it, Akhil will be seen essaying the role of a guy with some major commitment issues. Mr Majnu also features Niddhi Agerwal in the lead and it is the second Tollywood release of her career.
The buzz is that the Savyasachi beauty's chemistry with Akhil is going to be a major highlight of Mr Majnu.
The first shows of Mr Majnu are set to begin and here is the live movie review. Stay tuned for the updates.
Also here are some of the key taking points about Mr Majnu.
Will Venky Atluri Deliver The Goods?
Last year, Venky Atluri became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Tholi Prema opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged as a surprise hit. The romantic-drama had Varun Tej in the lead and also managed to impress the critics. It will be worth watching if he is able to strike gold again.
The Pre-release Revenue Is Good
Mr Majnu has done pre-release business of nearly Rs 22 Crore and this is quite a big thing considering the fact that Akhil is newcomer. The impressive business also suggests that there is a good amount of buzz around the film. Let us hope that Mr Majnu lies up to the expectations.
Will Nidhhi Agerwal Make An Impact?
In 2018, the lovely Nidhhi Agerwal made her Tollywood deut with Savyasachi and began a new chapter in life. Sadly, the thriller bombed at the box office and failed to impress the fans. The buzz is that she has done a fair job in Mr Majnu and this might help her find a foothold in the industry.
Will The Risk Pay Off?
Mr Majnu is essentially a romantic film. And, as per Akhil, Gen Y might associate with it big time. Given the genre, many in the industry feel that the film should have released around February 14 instead of January 25, 2019. As such, the fate of Mr Majnu will determine if the Akkineni's made the right decision or not.