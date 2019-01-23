Mr Majnu Pre-release Business: Akhil's Film Makes A Solid Impact Even Before Hitting The Screens

Are you a fan of the much-loved Akhil Akkineni? If yes then get ready to to rejoice as we have some good news for you. The pre-release business details for his upcoming film Mr Majnu are out and they are impressive. The movie has raked in nearly Rs 22 Crore worldwide even before its release. This is an impressive figure considering the fact that this is just the third movie of the heartthrob's career.

Here is the detailed report

Area Pre release Business Nizam 6 Cr Ceded 2.70 Cr UA 2.40 Cr East 1.50 Cr Guntur 1.50 Cr Krishna 1.35 Cr West 1.25 Cr Nellore 0.65 Cr AP/TS 17.35 Cr ROI 1.50 Cr Overseas 3.70 Cr Worldwide 22.55 Cr

Mr Majnu is touted to be a romantic-drama and it features Akhil in the role of a guy with commitment issues. The film also has the Savyasachi girl Niddhi Agerwal in the lead and it the second Tollywood release of her career. Mr Majnu is slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

Akhil was last seen in the 2017 release Hello. The action-thriller did reasonably well at the box office and helped the young star put the failure of his first film behind him. We hope Mr Majnu too does well at the box office.