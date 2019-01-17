Mr Majnu Pre-release Event: Jr NTR To Be Chief Guest At Star-studded Function This Saturday

If you are a fan of the much-loved Jr NTR then we have some awesome news in store for you. In an exciting development, the Young Tiger is set to grace the pre-release event of Mr Majnu. The function is slated to take place on Saturday (January 19, 2019) and it is going to be star-studded spectacle.

Mr Majnu is touted to be a romantic-drama and it has Akhil in the lead. Directed by Venky Atlluri, it features the Young actor in the role of a casanova and has the Savyasachi girl Niddhhii as the female lead.

It is Akhil's first release in nearly one year. He was last seen in Hello which did reasonably well at the ticket window. An action-thriller, it also had Kalyani in the lead.

On a related note, Tarak was last seen in Aravinda Sametha which did well at the box office It also had Eesha Rebba and Pooja Hegde in the lead

At present, he has SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR in his kitty. The film also has Ram Charan in the lead. It is likely to hit the screens in 2020. The buzz is that it is going to have reincarnation theme and deal with two different timelines.