English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mr Majnu Pre-release Event: Jr NTR And The Akkineni Trio Attend The Grand Function; View Pics

    By
    |

    In 2017, the much-loved Akhil Akkineni got his career back on track when Hello opened to a decent response at the box office and fared better than expected. The action-thriller saw him act opposite actress Kalyani and served as proof of his evolution as an actor. Post the success of Hello, the young lad slowed down a bit and did not have any releases in 2017.More than a year after Hello, he is back in the limelight because of Mr Majnu. The romantic-drama is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2019 and it has created a buzz amongst the fans.

    The film's pre-release event was held today (January 19, 2019). And, as expected, it proved to be a star-studded event.

    Jr NTR Wins Hearts

    Jr NTR served as the chief guest of the function and made quite an impact. He seemed to be in a relaxed mood and enjoyed the function a lot. In this pic, he can be seen spending some time with Akhil and having a blast. Tarak's association with the event added a new dimension to it at upped its recall value big time. This is a sweet gesture on the Young tiger's part.

    Gorgeous!

    The young sensation Niddhhi Agerwal too attended the event and grabbed a good deal of attention. She looked beautiful and made young fans go weak at the knees. Last year, she had entered Tollywood with Savyasachi and added a new dimension to her career.

    Doting Brother

    Naga Chaitanya was seen cheering for his younger brother. He looked his usual dashing self and seemed to be in a happy mood. Here, he can be seen chatting with Jr NTR

    Nags At His Regal Best

    Nagarjuna was the unofficial show stealer of the Mr Majnu pre-release event. The veteran actor looked handsome and graceful. His confident and relaxed body language gelled with the look and upped its recall value in a big way. He truly is a stunner and it seems that age is just a number for our beloved ‘King'.

    Read more about: mr majnu
    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 0:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue