Mr Majnu Pre-release Event: Jr NTR And The Akkineni Trio Attend The Grand Function; View Pics
In 2017, the much-loved Akhil Akkineni got his career back on track when Hello opened to a decent response at the box office and fared better than expected. The action-thriller saw him act opposite actress Kalyani and served as proof of his evolution as an actor. Post the success of Hello, the young lad slowed down a bit and did not have any releases in 2017.More than a year after Hello, he is back in the limelight because of Mr Majnu. The romantic-drama is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2019 and it has created a buzz amongst the fans.
The film's pre-release event was held today (January 19, 2019). And, as expected, it proved to be a star-studded event.
Jr NTR Wins Hearts
Jr NTR served as the chief guest of the function and made quite an impact. He seemed to be in a relaxed mood and enjoyed the function a lot. In this pic, he can be seen spending some time with Akhil and having a blast. Tarak's association with the event added a new dimension to it at upped its recall value big time. This is a sweet gesture on the Young tiger's part.
Gorgeous!
The young sensation Niddhhi Agerwal too attended the event and grabbed a good deal of attention. She looked beautiful and made young fans go weak at the knees. Last year, she had entered Tollywood with Savyasachi and added a new dimension to her career.
Doting Brother
Naga Chaitanya was seen cheering for his younger brother. He looked his usual dashing self and seemed to be in a happy mood. Here, he can be seen chatting with Jr NTR
Nags At His Regal Best
Nagarjuna was the unofficial show stealer of the Mr Majnu pre-release event. The veteran actor looked handsome and graceful. His confident and relaxed body language gelled with the look and upped its recall value in a big way. He truly is a stunner and it seems that age is just a number for our beloved ‘King'.