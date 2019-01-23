A Smart And Charming Akhil Akkineni Promotes Mr Majnu; View Pics

The charming and dashing Akhil Akkineni is one of the most talented young stars in the Telugu film industry today. The heartthrob enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his boyish looks, bindass nature and impressive screen presence.At present, the Akkineni lad is gearing up for the release of his third and latest big screen outing Mr Majnu. The movie, as the title suggests, is a romantic-drama and features the young man in the role of a Casanova.

Mr Majnu has created a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs and is all set to get a proper release on January 25, 2019. Now, here is some more good news for all you Akhil fans out there. The 24-year-old was recently spotted as he promoted Mr Majnu on a popular radio station. As expected, he looked smart and made quite an impact.

His relaxed body language gelled well with the look and added a new dimension to it. Akhil sure knows how to steal the show.

Mr Majnu is a Venky Atluri directorial and it also features the Savyasachi girl Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead. It is the second Tollywood film of her career. The buzz is that her chemistry with Akhil is going to e a major highlight of Mr Majnu.

