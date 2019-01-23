English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    A Smart And Charming Akhil Akkineni Promotes Mr Majnu; View Pics

    By
    |

    The charming and dashing Akhil Akkineni is one of the most talented young stars in the Telugu film industry today. The heartthrob enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his boyish looks, bindass nature and impressive screen presence.At present, the Akkineni lad is gearing up for the release of his third and latest big screen outing Mr Majnu. The movie, as the title suggests, is a romantic-drama and features the young man in the role of a Casanova.

    Mr Majnu has created a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs and is all set to get a proper release on January 25, 2019. Now, here is some more good news for all you Akhil fans out there. The 24-year-old was recently spotted as he promoted Mr Majnu on a popular radio station. As expected, he looked smart and made quite an impact.

    Akhil Akkineni

    His relaxed body language gelled well with the look and added a new dimension to it. Akhil sure knows how to steal the show.

    Mr Majnu is a Venky Atluri directorial and it also features the Savyasachi girl Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead. It is the second Tollywood film of her career. The buzz is that her chemistry with Akhil is going to e a major highlight of Mr Majnu.

    So, do you feel that Mr Majnu is going to rake in the moolah? Comments, please!

    Read more about: Akhil Akkineni mr majnu
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 22:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue