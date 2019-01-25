English
    Mr Majnu Twitter Review: Here's What The Fans Feel About The Akhil Akkineni Starrer

    The young and charming Akhil Akkineni is arguably one of the most promising upcoming stars in the Telugu film industry today. The 24-year-old enjoys an impressive fan following thanks to his adorable looks, lively nature and gripping screen presence. He is currently in the limelight because of his latest film Mr Majnu.

    The movie is the third release of his career and features him in a new avatar. Mr Majnu is slated to hit the screens today(January 25, 2019) and its first shows are all set to begin

    Vamsi-Shekar

    #MrMajnu @AkhilAkkineni8 showcases his six pack abs in the title song 👌🏽 Hero character looks very interesting

    Ramana Rahool Dasari .@rahoolramana249

    If Doing Love Stories And Scoring Super Hits is an art, Then Our Akkineni Heroes are Picasso in it 👌👌

    pradyumna reddy @pradyumnavicky

    Cinema HIT Pakka. First Super Hit for @AkhilAkkineni8 . @MusicThaman doubt ledhu ur the best in town. @dirvenky_atluri amazing Dialogues.

    awolgamer @awolgamerAG

    #MrMajnu Excellent first half..family, love, music anni correct ga set ayyayi..except for the awkward first 10 mins.

    Mr Majnu is touted to be a romantic-drama and it revolves around a young guy who has commitment issues. The film also features the Savyasachi actress Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead and it is the second Telugu movie of her career. Mr Majnu has been directed by the Tholi Prema director Venky Atluri and is a crucial release for him.

