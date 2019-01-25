Mr Majnu US Premiere Collections: The Akhil Akkineni Starrer Opens On a lacklustre Note

Below-average Collections

According to a leading trade analyst, Mr Majnu has collected nearly USD 17,874 from 97 locations through its US premieres by 9 AM. This is a below-average figure and proves that the response is quite lacklustre. It has also become amply clear the advance booking for Mr Majnu is a bit underwhelming.

Did Akhil's Past Wreck Mr Majnu?

Akhil Akkineni's first big screen outing Akhil: The Power Jua was a big disappointment at the box office and it failed to impress the critics. His second release Hello received a better response when compared to the first film. However, it under-performed at the ticket window. It seems that the lacklustre response to these films took a toll on the response to Mr Majnu.

Wrong Timing?

Prior to Mr Majnu's release, it was reported that Nagarjuna wanted to release Mr Majnu around Valentine's Day. The further report further stated that Nags was against releasing it in January as it is quite a packed month. However, he changed his mind because of Akhil's persuasion. Judging by the initial response, the risk has not paid off.

The WOM Is Positive

The general feeling is that Mr Majnu is a reasonably good film and it does full justice to Akhil's acting abilities. .The critics have also pointed out that the the screenplay is quite compelling especially in the first half. As such, the WOM is positive and this should help the movie in the coming days.

The Road Ahead..

The weekend is going to be crucial for Mr Majnu. The film has to show good growth on Saturday(January 26, 2019) and Sunday(January 27, 201`9) in order to have any chances of being a hit.