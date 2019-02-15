Mr Majnu Box Office Closing Collections: Akhil's Film Proves To Be A Double Disaster

Mr Majnu Closing Collections

According to the latest trade reports, Mr Majnu collected Rs 12.82 crore share worldwide and proved to be a complete failure. Its theatrical rights were valued at Rs 22 crore. As it has managed to recover barely 50 per cent of the investment, the distributors have suffered big losses.

A Bad Idea?

The general feeling is that Mr Majnu turned out to be an embarrassment for Akhil owing to its routine script and clichéd concept. The decision to release it in January, as opposed to Valentine's Day, too backfired big time and wrecked Mr Majnu once the initial buzz died down.

End Of The Road For Akhil?

Akhil started off his career with the 2015 release Akhil, which proved to be a big failure. In 2017, he returned to the big screen with Hello and tried to get his career back on track. Sadly, it failed to meet the expectations despite opening on a good note. With Mr Majnu too failing to make an impact, Akhil has three flops to his name, which does not bode well for his career.

Is There Still Hope For Akhil?

Mr Majnu was a crucial release for the Akkineni lad who had high expectations from the romantic drama. Its failure is a big blow for him. He will have to be extremely careful while choosing his next project as it is likely to be a make or break affair for him. Enough said!