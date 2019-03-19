English
    Much-awaited Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Teaser Release Date Out!

    If you are a fan of the much-loved Mahesh Babu, then we have some awesome news in store for you. According to the latest reports, the teaser of his eagerly-awaited film Maharshi will be released on April 6, 2019. The report further states that the film's promotions will begin after the Andhra Pradesh Elections scheduled to take place on April 11, 2019. Maharshi is one of the biggest movies of the year and the buzz is that it has the potential to be a huge hit.

    The film, touted to be a drama, was originally supposed to hit screens this April. However, it got postponed to May 9, 2019, owing to production delays. It remains to be seen if it is able to keep its date with the audience this time around.

    Maharshi

    Interestingly, if the movie releases as planned, it will have a free run at the box office as Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade has been postponed and will hit screens on May 31 instead of May 10.

    Maharshi, featuring Aravinda Sametha actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead, has been directed by Oopiri director Vamsi Paidapally and produced by the highly successful Dil Raju.

    So, are you looking forward to Maharshi? Will it help Mahesh Babu get his second consecutive hit? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 10:47 [IST]
