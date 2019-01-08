Naga Babu Lashes Out At Balakrishna For His Alleged Comments On Sankara Jaathi!

Popular film producer Naga Babu has come up with yet another video in which he has talked about one of the past comments made by Balakrishna. In this particular video, Naga Babu has targeted one of the comments of Balakrishna which according to the former is allegedly against the Jana Sena Party.

In the video, it has been mentioned that in the past, Balakrishna had made a comment in which he stated that the parties consisting of cross-breed people have been creating non-sense and ruckus around.

In the video, Naga Babu has slammed these comments of Balakrishna stating that those comments were targeted against the Jana Sena party. Going by the video, Balakrishna used the word Sankata Jaathi in his comment and this too has not gone down well with Naga Babu. He has mentioned that he himself wouldn't have reacted this much if he had criticised the party or his brother politically but the usage of the word Sankara Jaathi definitely isn't good and unacceptable. The new video has been sent out through the official YouTube channel of Naga Babu.

At the same time, Naga Babu has also mentioned that he would put an end to these series of videos after responding to one more comment that Balakrishna has made.