    Naga Babu's INTERESTING Comments About Lakshmi's NTR; He Also Opens Up About Chiranjeevi Biopic!

    By Manu
    |

    Naga Babu, veteran producer, actor and the younger brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi, is a person who has not turned away from vouching his opinion, even on controversial matters. Lakshmi's NTR, the upcoming film of Ram Gopal Varma has been embroiled in a whole lot of controversies already. Now, Naga Babu has come up with his opinion regarding Lakshmi's NTR, Ram Gopal Varma and much more.

    In a recent interview with Idreams Media, Naga Babu mentioned that he holds no respect for Ram Gopal Varma as a person but the director's vision towards films is bound to be respected and he is a great film-maker.

    Regarding Lakshmi's NTR, Naga Babu has mentioned that NTR has been a person who has had ups and downs in politics and the movie begins with one of the failures of NTR as a politician, which is an interesting element. He has also mentioned that in this case, he supports Ram Gopal Varma since the movie has an interesting point to narrate and he hopes that the film will become a hit at the box office.

    When quizzed about a biopic on Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu opined that he feels that a biopic about Chiranjeevi is not required at this point of time and even Ram Charan feels the same. He also added that even Chiranjeevi won't be happy about the idea of making his biopic.

    (Source: Idreams Media)

