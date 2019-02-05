English
    Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu Slams SP Balasubramanyam For His 'Perverted' Remarks On Women

    Noted actor Naga Babu and brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most outspoken and daring individuals in the Telugu film industry today. Of late, the 'Mega Brother' has been in the limelight because of his fierce comments on Balakrishna and the Nandamuri family. As expected, his comments have ruffled a few feathers and made him the talk of the town. Now, the Geetha Govindam actor finds himself in a fresh controversy.

    Naga Babu Attacks SPB

    Naga Babu just took to social media and attacked veteran singer SP Balasubramaniyam over his comments about actresses wearing 'revealing' clothes. He said that no one has the right to tell a woman how to dress and added that those who have an issue with how women dress have a 'perverted view'.

    His Exact Words

    "Nobody can dictate what someone has to wear. If a woman wants to expose her body, it's up to her. Who has given you the right to dictate terms? No woman has ever told men to stop wearing pants, knickers, etc. Has any woman complained about being inconvenienced by the sight of your body hair when you wear shorts? Has any woman complained about having to see your tummy when you wear banians? When are you going to mend your ways? Why are you focusing on a woman's thighs, body parts? Your view is perverted."

    The Background

    In case you did not know, at an event, SPB had said that our society has reached an 'all-time low' as actresses wear revealing outfits and hope to get more roles.

    "These days, actresses don't know what kind of dress they should wear for film events. Should their behaviour be taken as an act of innocence? Or do they think that only if they wear revealing outfits, heroes and directors give them opportunities? We have reached an all-time low," he had added.

    Naga Babu Wins Hearts

    Not surprisingly, Naga Babu's remarks have been praised by all and sundry. Anasuya Bharadwaj and Rashmi are just a few of the stars who have praised him for countering SPB's regressive views. It is indeed good to see Naga Babu grabbing the spotlight for a positive reason.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
