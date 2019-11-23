Naga Chaitanya Birthday Special: Samantha Akkineni Wishes 'Darling Husband' With A Sweet Post

Samantha Akkineni, fondly referred to as the 'Queen Bee' of Telugu cinema, enjoys a strong fan-following thanks to her sweet nature and impressive screen presence. Now, she is in the limelight for a lovely reason. Earlier today (November 23), she wished hubby and noted actor Naga Chaitanya on his 33rd birthday. In her heartwarming post, she called the young heartthrob her 'darling husband' and said that he has evolved as a person over the years. The lovely lady also wished him good luck for the future.

"Happy birthday my @chay_akkineni Every single day I pray for your happiness and I am so proud that with every passing day you have grown to be the best version of yourself .. and I believe with all my heart that we are stronger together .. I love you darling husband," (sic) Samantha tweeted.

As expected her comments went viral in no time, giving 'Chay-Sam' fans a reason to rejoice.

In case, you did not know, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave and ultimately tied the knot in 2017. While talking about their relationship, Sam had once said that she fell for the Akkineni bidda the second she saw him.

"I fell in love with him the moment I met him on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave, and we have been there for each other ever since. Nothing is more real in my life than him right now," she had said.

Coming back to the present, Samantha will next be seen in the Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's 96, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Sharwanand.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of Bobby's Venky Mama, featuring him as the parallel lead alongside 'Victory' Venkatesh.

