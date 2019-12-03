Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Movie With Sekhar Kammula Gets A Release Date?

Acclaimed film-maker Sekhar Kammula's next movie features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallvi in the lead roles and the shoot of this yet-to-be-title movie is progressing. Earlier, reports had come in that the film will be hitting theatres in early 2020. Now, one of the latest reports reveals that Sekhar Kammula has decided on the release date of the film. According to the report, this much-awaited movie will be releasing on April 2, 2020. However, there hasn't been any official announcement regarding this yet.

Recently, the makers of the film had come up with a promo from the film, which gave audiences the first glimpse of the character that Naga Chaitanya portrays in the movie. The special promo was released on the special occasion of Naga Chaitanya's birthday. It is for the first time that the actor is teaming up with the director.

If the latest report is anything to go by, the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer will be one among the first major releases of the upcoming summer season. In 2019, Naga Chaitanya had a summer release in the form of Majili, which had emerged as a huge success at the box office. The film, which also starred Samantha in it, found a place in the list of the biggest successes of this year so far.

Reportedly, the Sekhar Kammula directorial is also expected to be Sai Pallavi's next major release. She also has the movie Virata Parvam, directed by Venu Udugala. The film is also expected to hit theatres in 2020.

As far as Naga Chaitanya is concerned, the actor's next release will be Venky Mama, which also feature Venkatesh in the lead role. The much-awaited multi-starrer is all set to hit theatres and reportedly, the movie will be releasing on December 13, 2019. There are huge expectations on this film, which looks like a promising family entertainer.