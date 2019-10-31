    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi's Next With Sekhar Kammula To Be Titled 'Love Story'?

      Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are teaming up for the first time with Sekhar Kammula's next directorial, the shoot of which has reportedly commenced. Nothing much has been revealed about this upcoming movie but now, a few reports have shed light on the possible title of the Sekhar Kammula directorial. According to reports, the director is planning to name the film 'Love Story'. However, it seems like the team is yet to finalise it as the official title.

      Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavis Next With Sekar Kammula To Be Titled Love Story?

      Interestingly, most of Sekhar Kammula's movies have had English titles. 'Happy Days', 'Love Is Beautiful' and 'Leader' are some of the prominent movies of the director. In fact, it was with Happy Days that Sekhar Kammula's popularity rose to new heights.

      Going by the reports regarding the title, it is to be understood that the upcoming Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer will be a romantic entertainer. Earlier, reports had come up that the film will have its story set in a different period. Let us wait for the official updates to know more about this.

      Interestingly, this upcoming movie marks the first association of Naga Chaitanya and Sekhar Kammula. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi previously teamed up with the director for Fidaa, which was Sekhar's last release, which hit theatres in 2017. The film, which had Varun Tej as the male lead, went on to enjoy tremendous success at the box office.

      This upcoming film of Sekhar Kammula is expected to be Naga Chaitanya's next major release after Venky Mama, which is set to hit theatres on December 13, 2019. Venky Mama will see the Majili actor sharing screen space with Venkatesh. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi is working on Virata Parvam, which is being directed by Venu Udugula. The film is expected to be the actress's next big release in Telugu.

      Read more about: naga chaitanya sai pallavi
