Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni To Pair Up In Bangaraju?

It seems like fans of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni have an exciting surprise in store. If some reports that have come up are to be believed, the real-life couple would soon be seen together on screen, yet again. According to reports, Chay-Sam might pair up in the upcoming movie Bangaraju, a prequel to the superhit movie, Soggadi Chinni Nayana.

Importantly, Bangaraju will also feature Nagarjuna in the lead role and the report claims that popular actress Ramya Krishnan will be paired opposite him. For the uninitiated, both these top stars had teamed up in Soggadi Chinni Nayana as well, a film that was appreciated by critics and audiences. The 2016 movie was directed by Kalyan Krishna. We will have to wait for the official announcement to get a clear picture of the star cast. Reportedly, the shoot of the film is expected to commence in November 2019.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni were previously seen in Majili, which was a tremendous success at the box office. Both of them have appeared together in four films so far with Ye Maaya Chesaave, being the first instance. Later, they were seen in films like Autonagar Surya, Manam and the recently-released Majili. If the news regarding Bangaraju turns out to be true, the movie would mark their fifth on-screen collaboration.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is busy with the works of his next movie, which is Venky Mama. The upcoming entertainer is a multi-starrer and also features Venkatesh in the lead role. Rumour has it that Naga Chaitanya will join the sets of Bangaraju after completing Venky Mama.

As far as Samantha is concerned, the actress was most recently seen Oh Baby, which was a runaway success at the box office. Meanwhile, the actress has not come up with any major announcement regarding her next acting venture as yet.