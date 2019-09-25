English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni To Pair Up In Bangaraju?

    By
    |

    It seems like fans of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni have an exciting surprise in store. If some reports that have come up are to be believed, the real-life couple would soon be seen together on screen, yet again. According to reports, Chay-Sam might pair up in the upcoming movie Bangaraju, a prequel to the superhit movie, Soggadi Chinni Nayana.

    Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni To Pair Up In Bangaraju?

    Importantly, Bangaraju will also feature Nagarjuna in the lead role and the report claims that popular actress Ramya Krishnan will be paired opposite him. For the uninitiated, both these top stars had teamed up in Soggadi Chinni Nayana as well, a film that was appreciated by critics and audiences. The 2016 movie was directed by Kalyan Krishna. We will have to wait for the official announcement to get a clear picture of the star cast. Reportedly, the shoot of the film is expected to commence in November 2019.

    Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni were previously seen in Majili, which was a tremendous success at the box office. Both of them have appeared together in four films so far with Ye Maaya Chesaave, being the first instance. Later, they were seen in films like Autonagar Surya, Manam and the recently-released Majili. If the news regarding Bangaraju turns out to be true, the movie would mark their fifth on-screen collaboration.

    Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is busy with the works of his next movie, which is Venky Mama. The upcoming entertainer is a multi-starrer and also features Venkatesh in the lead role. Rumour has it that Naga Chaitanya will join the sets of Bangaraju after completing Venky Mama.

    As far as Samantha is concerned, the actress was most recently seen Oh Baby, which was a runaway success at the box office. Meanwhile, the actress has not come up with any major announcement regarding her next acting venture as yet.

    More NAGA CHAITANYA News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue