Naga Chaitanya And Venkatesh Starrer Venky Mama In Big Trouble Due To A Bollywood Biggie?

Young actor Naga Chaitanya, last seen in the commercially successful Majili, is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Venky Mama. The film, featuring 'Victory' Venkatesh as the parallel lead, has already piqued the curiosity and this indicates things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is some worrying news about the film. According to reports, producer Suresh Babu is in two minds about Venky Mama's release date. He wanted to release it this Christmas (December 25). However, the plan has apparently gone for a toss as the Bollywood biggie Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan, is slated to arrive in theatres around the same time.

The grapevine suggests that Suresh Babu might postpone Venky Mama to January 2020, to avoid a clash with Dabangg 3. However, this might result in a bigger problem as Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo are set to entertain fans this Sankranti. As such, there is no clarity on the film's release date. One might, however, get an update in the coming days.

For the uninitiated, Venky Mama is touted to be a comedy-drama which could appeal to the family audience. It has been directed by Jai Lava Kusa fame KS Ravindra/Bobby and this has created a buzz amongst cine-goers.

Venky Mama stars Raashi Khanna and bold beauty Payal Rajput as the heroines, which suggests that it is likely to be high on glamour. The film's tunes have been composed by SS Thaman and might be a feast for all and sundry. Prasad Murella's cinematography too will most probably be a highlight of Venky Mama.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya also has a movie with Sai Pallavi in his kitty. The film, helmed by Leader director Sekhar Kammula, is reportedly titled 'Love Story'. On the other hand, Venkatesh has agreed to star in the Telugu remake of Dhanush's recent Kollywood hit, Asuran. The film is likely to be just as hard-hitting as the original.

