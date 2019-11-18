Naga Chaitanya Impressed With Venky Mama? Inside Deets Out!

Naga Chaitanya, one of the most popular stars in Tollywood, will soon be seen alongside Venkatesh in the eagerly awaited Venky Mama, directed by Bobby (KS Ravindra). The film, touted to be an entertainer, has piqued the curiosity and this is a healthy sign. Now, here is some big news for Yuva Samrat fans. According to reports, Chay recently saw the first copy of Venky Mama and liked it a lot. He apparently felt that the scenes involving himself and the Chanti star are quite gripping.

He also reportedly admired some of the emotional sequences, saying they have been executed quite well. If this is the case, then Venky Mama might turn out to be a treat for the target audience.

For the uninitiated, the Suresh Babu-produced movie is reportedly a feast for the families and features a grand but relatable plot. It has Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput as the heroines, which has created a great deal of buzz among 'Gen Y' fans. The makers of Venky Makers wanted to release it during Sankranti 2020 but decided against clashing with biggies Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. It has also been rumoured that it might not arrive for Christmas 2019 as well as the Bollywood flick Dabangg 3 is slated to hit screens around the same time.]

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is working on a film with Sekhar Kammula, rumoured to be titled 'Love Story'. The movie marks his first collaboration with Fidaa girl Sai Pallavi, which has piqued the curiosity.

On the other hand, Venkatesh is set to begin work on the Telugu remake of Dhanush's recent hit Asuran. Rumour has it, Shriya Saran will be paired opposite him in the flick, which seems to have upset a few movie buffs. The general feeling is that the Vetrimaaram movie should not be remade as it has Tamil nativity.

Venky Mama Out Of The Sankranthi Race? Is This The New Release Date?

Source: Tollywood,net