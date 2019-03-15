Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's New Stills Are Too Cute To Be Missed!
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni form one among the most lovely celebrity couples of the Telugu film industry. They form a perfect pair, who often give us major relationship and couple goals. Before their marriage, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were seen together in a couple of films and their on- screen chemistry too have worked wonders. Now, both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screen space yet again in the upcoming film Majili and the audiences can't contain their excitement to see them sparkle on screen yet again. Meanwhile, a few stills of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni from Majili have come out in the online circuits.
Too Cute To Be Missed
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha look too cute in these stills from the film Majili. Both of them could be seen in younger get-ups as school going kids in these brand new stills, which has been lapped up by their fans.
From The Song
Most recently, the makers of Majili had unveiled the new song Priyathama Priyathama, from the film. Reportedly, these new stills are from this particular song in the movie.
Naga Chaitanya
Naga Chaitanya looks absolutely charming and convincing as the younger version of the character that he plays in the film. We definitely can expect him to sparkle in these sequences with his unique style.
Samantha
Samantha too looks really cute in these stills and some of the stills do make us remember about her lovely appearance in the movie Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu. She is sure to come up with a fascinating performance.
Majili Release Date
Majili is only a few weeks away from its release in the theatres. According to the reports, the film will be one among the major releases of April and it has been slated to release on April 5, 2019.