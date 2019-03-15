Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's New Stills Are Too Cute To Be Missed!

Too Cute To Be Missed

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha look too cute in these stills from the film Majili. Both of them could be seen in younger get-ups as school going kids in these brand new stills, which has been lapped up by their fans.

From The Song

Most recently, the makers of Majili had unveiled the new song Priyathama Priyathama, from the film. Reportedly, these new stills are from this particular song in the movie.

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya looks absolutely charming and convincing as the younger version of the character that he plays in the film. We definitely can expect him to sparkle in these sequences with his unique style.

Samantha

Samantha too looks really cute in these stills and some of the stills do make us remember about her lovely appearance in the movie Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu. She is sure to come up with a fascinating performance.

Majili Release Date

Majili is only a few weeks away from its release in the theatres. According to the reports, the film will be one among the major releases of April and it has been slated to release on April 5, 2019.