Naga Chaitanya To Register Career-best Opening With Majili;Deets Inside

According to the latest reports, the Yuva Samrat's eagerly-awaited Majili is all set to take a terrific opening at the box office this Friday (April 5, 2019). Apparently, the advance bookings is quite good in Hyderabad and Vizag. Moreover, all shows at AMB Cinemas have been sold out for the first few days. In fact, many in the industry feel that Chay could register his career-best opening with Majili.

In case you did not know, Majili is touted to be an intense romantic-drama and marks Naga Chaitanya's first film with wife Samantha Akkineni post marriage. The buzz is that Sam and Chay's intense chemistry is going to be a highlight of Majili.

Interestingly, a few days ago, the Mersal beauty had told a leading daily that she is proud of her hubby's performance in Majili.

"I've seen the film and I feel proud of Chay for his performance. He has improved leaps and bounds as an actor and this is his best performance so far. For both Chay and Shiva, this film is going to be a milestone in their careers," she had added.

