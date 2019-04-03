English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Naga Chaitanya To Register Career-best Opening With Majili;Deets Inside

    By
    |

    e you a fan of the young heartthrob Naga Chaitanya? If yes, then we have some awesome news in store for you. According to the latest reports, the Yuva Samrat's eagerly-awaited Majili is all set to take a terrific opening at the box office this Friday (April 5, 2019). Apparently, the advance bookings is quite good in Hyderabad and Vizag. Moreover, all shows at AMB Cinemas have been sold out for the first few days. In fact, many in the industry feel that Chay could register his career-best opening with Majili.

    In case you did not know, Majili is touted to be an intense romantic-drama and marks Naga Chaitanya's first film with wife Samantha Akkineni post marriage. The buzz is that Sam and Chay's intense chemistry is going to be a highlight of Majili.

    Majili

    Interestingly, a few days ago, the Mersal beauty had told a leading daily that she is proud of her hubby's performance in Majili.

    "I've seen the film and I feel proud of Chay for his performance. He has improved leaps and bounds as an actor and this is his best performance so far. For both Chay and Shiva, this film is going to be a milestone in their careers," she had added.

    So, are you looking forward to Majili? Tell us in the space below.

    Also Read: Majili Updates: Chay And Samantha Akkineni's Film Hits A Major Roadblock; Shocking Deets Inside

    Read more about: majili naga chaitanya samantha
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue