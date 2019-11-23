Naga Chaitanya To Team Up With Geetha Govindam Director?

On the special day of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, his fans received a very pleasant surprise, in the form of a short teaser of the actor's 19th movie, which is being directed by Sekhar Kammula. Meanwhile, a few reports are doing the rounds in the online circuits, which are sure to leave the fans furthermore happy. If reports are to be believed, Naga Chaitanya will be teaming up with young filmmaker Parasuram, who made the blockbuster movie Geetha Govindam.

The report says that the project has been finalised and the upcoming Naga Chaitanya starrer will be produced under the banner 14 Reels Plus. According to the report, the actor has given the nod to the storyline narrated to him. Reportedly, the director is working on the final version of the script. The report also says that the shoot of the film is expected to begin in May 2020. It is also being said that the Naga Chaitanya-Parasuram movie will be hitting theatres next year itself. However, neither the actor nor the director has come up with any official word regarding the project.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is busy with the works of the Sekhar Kammula movie, which stars Sai Pallavi alongside him. The promo released by the team today has gained good acceptance. Rumour has it that the film been titled 'Love Story'. According to reports, the Naga Chaitanya starrer will be hitting theatres early next year.

At the same time, the actor is also prepping up for the release of his next movie, which is Venky Mama. The multi-starrer, which features Venkatesh in the title role, is expected to hit theatres on December 13, 2019. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing an army officer in this movie. The team released a brand-new poster of the movie on the special day of Naga Chaitanya's birthday.

