Nagarjuna Angry With Rakul Preet Due To This Shocking Reason? Deets Inside
The ravishing Rakul Preet is one of the most sought-after and popular young actresses in Tollywood today. A bankable brand in the truest sense, the young lady enjoys a pretty solid fan following thanks to her stunning looks, lively nature, and glamorous on-screen image. During her eventful career, the actress has worked with some of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry and proved that she belongs to the big league. Now, she is in the limelight for a surprising reason.\
Nags Uphappy With Rakul?
Rakul recently impressed fans with her slim new avatar and bold moves in the Vaddi Sharaban number from De De Pyaar De and became the talk of the town for all the right reasons. However, it seems that her new avatar has not gone down well with actor Nagarjuna. According to a report,Nags recently saw her rushes of the first schedule of Manmadhudu 2 and felt that her look was quite unimpressive.
A Warning?
The report further states that 'Kimh' has asked her work on her appearance and sport a look similar to the one donned by her in Bruce Lee. He, apparently, is not a fan of the 'size zero' trend.
A Clarification
Reacting to these rumours, the director Rahul Ravindran said that Nags has no problems with the Punjabi lady's look and put all speculation to rest.
"Contrary to some rumours, Rakul Preet has been shooting with us from day one of the Portuguese schedule. We have all been gushing non-stop about how stunning she's looking and thanking our lucky stars that we got her," he added.
A Crucial Release For Nagarjuna
The year 2018 was a terrible one for Nagarjuna as he he delivered two consecutive flops. His first release Officer hit screens in June and opened to a terrible response at the box office while failing to impress critics. His second release Devadas opened to a decent response at the box office before crashing big time. As such, Manmadhudu 2 is a crucial release for him.
Will Rakul Take Tollywood By Storm?
Interestingly, just like Nags, Rakul too needs a hit in order to get her career back on track. Her last Tollywood release Spyder proved to be a colossal disappointment and failed to impress critics. If Manmadhudu 2 works,it could help her make up lost ground. Meanwhile, she is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood film De De Pyaar De and her Tamil film NGK.
