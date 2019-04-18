Nagarjuna Angry With Rakul Preet Due To This Shocking Reason? Deets Inside

Nags Uphappy With Rakul?

Rakul recently impressed fans with her slim new avatar and bold moves in the Vaddi Sharaban number from De De Pyaar De and became the talk of the town for all the right reasons. However, it seems that her new avatar has not gone down well with actor Nagarjuna. According to a report,Nags recently saw her rushes of the first schedule of Manmadhudu 2 and felt that her look was quite unimpressive.

A Warning?

The report further states that 'Kimh' has asked her work on her appearance and sport a look similar to the one donned by her in Bruce Lee. He, apparently, is not a fan of the 'size zero' trend.

A Clarification

Reacting to these rumours, the director Rahul Ravindran said that Nags has no problems with the Punjabi lady's look and put all speculation to rest.

"Contrary to some rumours, Rakul Preet has been shooting with us from day one of the Portuguese schedule. We have all been gushing non-stop about how stunning she's looking and thanking our lucky stars that we got her," he added.

A Crucial Release For Nagarjuna

The year 2018 was a terrible one for Nagarjuna as he he delivered two consecutive flops. His first release Officer hit screens in June and opened to a terrible response at the box office while failing to impress critics. His second release Devadas opened to a decent response at the box office before crashing big time. As such, Manmadhudu 2 is a crucial release for him.

Will Rakul Take Tollywood By Storm?

Interestingly, just like Nags, Rakul too needs a hit in order to get her career back on track. Her last Tollywood release Spyder proved to be a colossal disappointment and failed to impress critics. If Manmadhudu 2 works,it could help her make up lost ground. Meanwhile, she is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood film De De Pyaar De and her Tamil film NGK.