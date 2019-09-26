English
    Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 To Follow The Footsteps Of Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3?

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has gained a good opinion among the audiences. Especially, the tasks assigned to the contestants as well as the nomination procedures look fresh and exciting. Meanwhile, the latest reports give a hint that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 might witness a wild card entry. It seems like the show hosted by Nagarjuna is following the footsteps of Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3, by bringing back one of the eliminated contestants.

    Reports reveal that ex-contestant Ali Reza, is making a comeback to the house. However, it is not clear whether he is returning to the house as a wild card entry or as a guest. Ali Reza, who was one among the prominent contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, had exited the house on day 49. It would be exciting to see him return to the show. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu fans had floated a hashtag on Twitter seeking the re-entry of Ali Reza to Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3, hosted by Kamal Haasan, too had witnessed a similar re-entry. Vanitha Vijayakumar, who had faced eviction on the 21st day had made a re-entry to the house on the 50th day. She came back to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house as a guest but later on, it was announced that she would remain inside the house as one among the contestants.

    It needs to be seen Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will be following a similar format or not. No eviction occurred in the past week and a fake elimination was staged with Rahul Sipligung being sent to the secret room. Bigg Boss Telugu, which has completed 10 weeks, is left with as many as nine contestants. With the re-entry of Ali Reza, the proceedings will definitely turn out to be even more exciting. Let us wait and see what is on store.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 15:27 [IST]
