    Nagarjuna Fails To Enjoy Majili's Success Due To This Disturbing Reason

    The Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni starrer Majili hit screens on April 5, 2019, and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, saw Chay share screen space with his wife for the first time after marriage and this proved to be its biggest highlight. Majili emerged as a big hit and impressed fans big time while helping Naga Chaitanya get his career back on track.

    While Akkineni fans are pretty happy about the phenomenal performance to Majili, Nagarjuna is not being able to enjoy the film's success at all. According to a leading website, Nags is quite worried about his younger son Akhil's career. The young man has not been able to deliver a clean hit yet and does not really have much of a fanbase.

    To make this worse, Akhil 4 is being directed by Bhaskar who does not have a very good track record.

    In case you did not know, Akhil began his career with Akhil The Power Of Jua which sank without a trace. His second release Hello too did not fare as well as expected. The young man was last seen in Mr Majnu which under-performed at the box office.

    Let us hope that Akhil 4 does well at the box office and helps Akhil make a mark in Tollywood. All the best!

    Source: Cinejosh

    nagarjuna Akhil Akkineni
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 13:48 [IST]
