Nagarjuna Gives A Warning To Naga Chaitanya And Akhil? Inside Deets Out!

The year 2018 was arguably a terrible one for veteran actor Nagarjuna. The veteran star received some shocking news when his eagerly-awaited Officer bombed at the box office and left fans in a state of shock. The Ram Gopal Varma-directed movie never clicked with moviegoers, which proved to be its downfall. To make matters worse, his next release Devadas too collapsed at the box office, ending up as a disappointment. With 2018 in the past, Nags is back in the limelight for a sweet reason.

According to a popular YouTube channel, Nagarjuna has reportedly given his sons (Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni) some advice, which has the potential to help them scale new heights. The Criminal star has reportedly told the young actors to be ready for shots at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

As per the channel, Nagarjuna has followed the same policy right from his first day in the industry, which has helped him earn the respect of several colleagues.

Meanwhile, 'King' is currently awaiting the release of Manmadhudu 2, slated to release this August. The film, directed by Rahul Ravindran, features him in the role of a 'playboy' and is likely to have plenty of fun-filled sequences. Manmadhudu 2 features Rakul Preet and Akshara Gowda as the leading ladies.

Once Manmadhudu 2 hits theatres, Nagarjuna is likely to turn his attention to Bangarraju, a sequel to the Sankranti winner Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film also features Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

Source: Valai Pechu