Nagarjuna Gives This Epic Response To Manmadhudu 2 Lip-lock Controversy

Nagarjuna, one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of Manmadhudu 2, slated to arrive in theatres on August 9, 2019. The film, a remake of the French hit I Do, features 'King' in the role of lover boy, which has ruffled a few feathers. Manmadhudu 2 also features a lip-lock between the veteran star and one of his leading ladies, which has upset a certain section of the audience.

Recently, while interacting with the media , Nagarjuna said that there is nothing wrong in doing romantic roles at any age. He also said that he has no issues with doing a lip-lock even at his age.

"Many people are saying that I have two sons but I will say that I have two brothers. Also, a few are questioning why I'm doing a love story at this late age. I don't like to talk about age but about this film, it has equal number of punches like the original," said Nagarjuna.

Trolls have been attacking the Akkineni family since Manmadhudu 2 teaser went viral. To make matters worse, singer Chinmayi-- a strong advocate of women's rights--too has been receiving flak for not criticising Nagarjuna's on-screen actions. The general feeling is that the veteran actor's solid reply will go a long way in silencing trolls.

Manmadhudu 2 is a crucial release for Nagarjuna as his last two releases (Officer and Devadas) did not do well at the box office. While the Ram Gopal Varma-directed movie was a non-starter, the comedy-drama collapsed after taking a good start at the box office.

Meanwhile, once Manmadhudu 2 hits screens, Nagarjuna will turn his attention to Bangaraju, slated to hit screens in 2020. The film, a sequel to the Sankranti hit Soggade Chinni Nayana, will see the Mass actor sharing screen space with his son Naga Chaitanya.

