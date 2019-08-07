Nagarjuna Is Not Worried About Akhil's Career For This Reason!

No Issues Doing A Romantic Role

Speaking about doing a romantic role at 59, Nagarjuna said that he did not face any difficulties in playing a casanova in Manmadhudu 2 as director Rahul Ravindran has handled the movie rather sensibly.

"It was not hard at all as the romance is subtle and sweet. I need to thank Rahul for narrating the romance in a sensible manner. More than romance, the film is a good and humorous family drama," said Nagarjuna.

'Akhil's Time Will Surely Come'

While Nagarjuna is still a force to be reckoned with, his younger son Akhil Akkineni is yet to taste success. The young hero was last seen in Mr Majnu, which tanked at the box office and become his third consecutive dud. Speaking about this, Nags said that the Hello hero's 'time will surely come'.

His Exact Words

"I am not worried one bit as he is young. He is learning from his mistakes and that is the way to go I feel. Even I was panned by the critics when I entered and Akhil's time will surely come."

The Way Ahead...

Meanwhile, once Manmadhudu 2 hits screens, Nagarjuna will begin work on Bangarajju, a sequel to the Sankranti release Soggade Chinni Nayana. He also has the Bollywood biggie Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, in his kitty. The film, the first part of a trilogy, is slated to release next year.