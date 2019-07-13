Nagarjuna Hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Amala Akkineni Makes A Lovely Statement?

Nagarjuna is all set to be back in the shoes of a Television host with the actor all set to anchor Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. The fans are very much excited to see the star as the host of this highly popular show and he is expected to stun everyone with his stint on the latest edition of Bigg Boss Telugu.

It is not for the first time that Nagarjuna is hosting a show with the actor having already hosted the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. If reports are to be believed, in a recent media interaction, Amala Akkineni, Nagarjuna's wife, was quizzed about her husband hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3.

According to a report by 123telugu.com, the actress was asked whether she would give any particular suggestion or advice to Nagarjuna to make the show a better one. Reportedly, Amala Akkineni did give a very lovely answer to these questions that were asked to her.

Amala Akkineni went on to mention that she will be always there with him if Nagarjuna wants to discuss anything with her regarding the show. At the same time, she also added that usually, she doesn't give any suggestions to Nagarjuna as such. She had given a correct reasoning for these statements as she reportedly went on to say that, "I am more of a fan." Well, these words have definitely won the hearts of all the fans of this most-loved couple of Tollywood.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 3's latest promo has come out and the wait for the beginning of the show is slowly coming to an end. Nagarjuna looks super confident in each of the promo that has released so far. The team has also officially announced the start date of the show. It has been confirmed that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will mark its beginning on July 21, 2019. It is sure to be a big treat for the audiences.