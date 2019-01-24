English
    Nagarjuna Reveals Why He Is Not Interested In Making The ANR Biopic

    Some time ago, the veteran actor Nagarjuna had expressed a desire to make a film about the life of his father and Tollywood legend ANR. While he toying with the idea, however, he had refrained from making any commitments. Recently, it was rumoured that following the debacle of NTR Kathanayakudu, Nags had dropped all plans of making the ANR biopic. During a recent interaction with the media, Nagarjuna confirmed that the biopic is not happening.

    Explaining this decision, he said that ANR had a very non-controversial life and made his decisions in a sensible manner. He added that the Akkineni family cannot bear to see the biopic fail and hence has no plans of making such a film.

    ANR Biopic

    "We can't digest if the movie fails and there is no such interesting story to say as well. He is found by Ghantasala Balaramayya garu and once, he achieved stardom, he took all the necessary steps very carefully to rise to the level that you know him as, today. So, it will be a long documentary and we don't want that to be the case," he added.

    Interestingly, the consensus is that NTR Kathanayakudu failed as it was devoid of any 'masala'.It seems that the fate of the NTR Biopic too has kind of convinced Nags against making a film about 'Natasamrat'

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 22:06 [IST]
