Nagarjuna's Liplock Scene From Manmadhudu 2 Sparks Discussions About The ACTRESS?

Nagarjuna's Role

The trailer has thrown proper hints regarding Nagarjuna's role in the movie. It has been revealed that he would be seen playing a middle-aged guy who has two different images, one as a naive man in front of his friends and family and the other one as a womaniser.

The Liplock Sequence

Towards the second half of the trailer, where the actual image of the central character is being revealed, there are a couple of liplock sequences of Nagarjuna, which have garnered the attention of social media users.

The Discussions

These liplock sequences have left the audiences in a state of doubt and thus leading to some discussions, which has left them guessing about who the actress shown in that liplock sequence actually is.

Who Is The Actress?

Rakul Preet Singh essays the role of the leading lady in this Nagarjuna starrer, which is touted to be a romantic tale. Akshara Gowda also does a crucial role in the film. There are various opinions regarding the actress in the liplock sequence. According to a few, it is Akshara Gowda who is seen in the liplock sequences whereas few others claim that it is Rakul Preet Singh.