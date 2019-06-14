English
    Nagarjuna's Liplock Scene From Manmadhudu 2 Sparks Discussions About The ACTRESS?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Nagarjuna is back with the entertainer Manmadhudu 2, directed by Rahul Ravindran. The trailer of the film, which was recently released was well received with Nagarjuna fans going gaga over the same. Post the trailer, the audiences are expecting a rocking entertainer from the big team. Nevertheless, it needs to be admitted that Manmadhudu 2's trailer has exceeded the expectations of the fans. The movie looks slick, fresh with a very catchy theme to narrate. However, some of the sequences from the trailer have seemingly left the audiences to ponder and discuss a few things. Read to know more details regarding this.

    Nagarjuna's Role

    The trailer has thrown proper hints regarding Nagarjuna's role in the movie. It has been revealed that he would be seen playing a middle-aged guy who has two different images, one as a naive man in front of his friends and family and the other one as a womaniser.

    The Liplock Sequence

    Towards the second half of the trailer, where the actual image of the central character is being revealed, there are a couple of liplock sequences of Nagarjuna, which have garnered the attention of social media users.

    The Discussions

    These liplock sequences have left the audiences in a state of doubt and thus leading to some discussions, which has left them guessing about who the actress shown in that liplock sequence actually is.

    Who Is The Actress?

    Rakul Preet Singh essays the role of the leading lady in this Nagarjuna starrer, which is touted to be a romantic tale. Akshara Gowda also does a crucial role in the film. There are various opinions regarding the actress in the liplock sequence. According to a few, it is Akshara Gowda who is seen in the liplock sequences whereas few others claim that it is Rakul Preet Singh.

    (Source: Tollywood.Net)

    Read more about: nagarjuna manmadhudu 2
    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 17:24 [IST]
