English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nagarjuna's Past Comments About Bigg Boss Telugu Haunt Him Big Time; Deets Inside!

    By
    |

    Last year, veteran actor Nagarjuna suffered a big setback when Officer tanked at the box office and failed to impress critics. In fact, the film was so underwhelming that even die-hard Akkineni fans practically disowned it. His next release Devadas too failed to lived up to expectations, which left countless fans in a state of shock. With the setbacks behind him, Nags is gearing up to host Bigg Boss Telugu 3. While this has not being officially announced, the inside talk is that 'King' is indeed replacing Nani.

    Now, Nagarjuna is in the limelight for a shocking reason. An old interview, shot during the promotions of Devdas, is going viral for the wrong reasons.

    Nagarjuna

    In the interview, Nagarjuna said that he does not like Bigg Boss as it is a 'voyeuristic' show. He added that he has a lot of bad things to say about the show.

    "Please don't ask me about Bigg Boss. I will talk bad about the show. I don't like the concept of Bigg Boss. It's voyeuristic and watching what other persons doing. I don't like these kinds of things," he added.

    It will be interesting to see whether the Criminal star addresses these remarks once he is formally announced as host for Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Meanwhile, on the film front, he is currently awaiting the release of Manmadhudu 2. The film,directed by Rahul Ravindran, has him paired opposite Rakul Preet.

    So, what do you feel about Nagarjuna's previous comments about Bigg Boss? Tell us in the space below.

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Nagarjuna Shoots For The Promo? A Leaked Still Goes Viral!

    More NAGARJUNA News

    Read more about: nagarjuna
    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 18:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue