Nagarjuna's Past Comments About Bigg Boss Telugu Haunt Him Big Time; Deets Inside!

Last year, veteran actor Nagarjuna suffered a big setback when Officer tanked at the box office and failed to impress critics. In fact, the film was so underwhelming that even die-hard Akkineni fans practically disowned it. His next release Devadas too failed to lived up to expectations, which left countless fans in a state of shock. With the setbacks behind him, Nags is gearing up to host Bigg Boss Telugu 3. While this has not being officially announced, the inside talk is that 'King' is indeed replacing Nani.

Now, Nagarjuna is in the limelight for a shocking reason. An old interview, shot during the promotions of Devdas, is going viral for the wrong reasons.

In the interview, Nagarjuna said that he does not like Bigg Boss as it is a 'voyeuristic' show. He added that he has a lot of bad things to say about the show.

"Please don't ask me about Bigg Boss. I will talk bad about the show. I don't like the concept of Bigg Boss. It's voyeuristic and watching what other persons doing. I don't like these kinds of things," he added.

It will be interesting to see whether the Criminal star addresses these remarks once he is formally announced as host for Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Meanwhile, on the film front, he is currently awaiting the release of Manmadhudu 2. The film,directed by Rahul Ravindran, has him paired opposite Rakul Preet.

