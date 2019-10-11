Nagarjuna Says He Still Feels Sad About Mother Annapurna Akkineni's Death

Nagarjuna is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most respected names in Telugu cinema. Now, he is in the limelight for a heartbreaking reason. During a recent event, 'King' spoke about his mother Annapurna Akkineni's death, recalling a traumatic experience. Nagarjuna said that he still feels bad about her demise as she was he tremendous pain in her final years. The Siva hero also said that, unlike his mom, his father and Tollywood legend Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) died a 'peaceful death'.

"My mother faced a lot of difficulty during the treatment and went through unbearable pain. But when it comes to my father, he had a peaceful death. I feel really sad about my mother," (sic) said Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna has often spoken about ANR's impact on his life, implying that the Gandamma Katha star was his guiding light during the formative years. However, he has generally refrained from talking about his mother, which makes his emotional revelation even more unforgettable.

In case, you did not know, Annapurna, who married ANR in 1949, passed away on December 28, 2011, due to 'natural causes' and this left a void in the Akkineni family.

Coming back to Nagarjuna, he was last seen in the much-hyped Manmadhudu 2, which did not do too well at the box office. It also failed to impress fans, ending up being a major embarrassment for all concerned. In the romantic-comedy, he played the role of an ageing 'Casanova' and grabbed plenty of attention with his naughty reel antics. Manmadhudu 2 featured 'Punjabi Kudi' Rakul Preet as his leading lady.

While defending his bold scenes in Madmadhudu 2, Nagarjuna had said that he has no reservations about on-screen kissing. He had also made it clear that age is just a number for him.

With Manmadhudu 2 in the rearview, Nagarjuna is set to begin work on Bangarraju, a sequel to the Sankranthi hit Soggade Chinni Nayana. He will also be seen in the Bollywood biggie Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and RRR beauty Alia Bhatt in the lead.