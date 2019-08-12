Nagarjuna Says That He Is The Best Bigg Boss Telugu Host In This Way!

The third edition of Bigg Boss Telugu is currently underway and it has received some good responses from the audiences. Interestingly, each season has had a different host and Nagarjuna is spearheading the highly-popular show, this time.

It was Jr NTR who hosted the show in the first season and he was followed by Nani in the second season. Even before the commencement of the show, there were divided opinions on whether Nagarjuna will be able to recreate the magic that Jr NTR had created and the initial reports suggest that the audiences are happy with the hosting style of Nagarjuna, which is indeed catchy.

Meanwhile, an interesting event happened on social media, which left every Bigg Boss Telugu fan talking about. One of the Twitter handles had put up a tweet asking for public opinion on who is the better host of Bigg Boss Telugu.

This particular tweet has already got good reactions. The audiences who support Jr NTR was asked to click on the retweet icon whereas the fans who feel that Nagarjuna is the best were asked to click on the 'Like' button.

Interestingly, Nagarjuna himself has reacted to this viral tweet. The much-loved actor has 'liked' this post. The screenshot of the same has surfaced on social media and has gained everyone's attention.

Twitter evaru best BigBoss host ani evaro pedithe



Official handle nunchi thane best ani Nag like chesaru ..



Bagane undhi kaani movies gurinchi daily fans frustration posts chudara mari 🤔🤔 chusina pattinchukora ? pic.twitter.com/buG3j4jnCQ — Telugu Sarcasm😎😉😂 (@TeluguSarcasm) August 12, 2019

Earlier, reports had come up that Bigg Boss Telugu 3's opening episode had created a new record in its TRP rating. It turned out to be one among the most popular episodes ever in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu by fetching a record TRP rating.