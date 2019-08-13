English
    Nagarjuna Starrer Manmadhudu 2 Gets Beaten By Sampoornesh Babu's Kobbari Matta!

    Nagarjuna's highly-awaited film Manmadhudu 2, which hit the theatres the past week has had a disastrous run and now, the latest reports reveal that Kobbari Matta, the Sampoornesh Babu starrer has overtaken the collections of Manmadhudu 2. Reports suggest that the Sampoornesh Babu starrer has emerged as a big winner in B and C centres by surpassing the collections of Manmadhudu 2 as well as all other major releases that hit theatres the past week. Read to know further details regarding this.

    Kobbari Matta's Collections

    Kobbari Matta hit theatres on Saturday and the film is performing extremely well in RTC X theatres, which is one among the major centres in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the film has collected around Rs 7.69 lakh from the first three days of run in RTC X, which is a good number.

    Kobbari Matta Beats Manmadhudu 2

    What is even more surprising is that Kobbari Matta has gone past the four-day collections of Manmadhudu 2. The highly-hyped movie managed to fetch just Rs 7.37 lakh from the first four days of run.

    Recovery Of Kobbari Matta

    The collection figures doing the rounds reveal that Kobbari Matta has won over Manmadhudu 2, with the Sampoornesh Babu starrer receiving some good responses. Twitter reports also suggest that the film has already recovered 50 per cent of the theatrical business from the first three days of run in theatres.

    Shocking For Everyone

    Manmadhudu 2 hit theatres with decent hype and buzz and to see Kobbari Matta overpowering the Nagarjuna starrer has left everyone shocked. It seems like the audiences are completely disappointed with Manmadhudu 2.

    Meanwhile, Kobbari Maatta seems to have established a fan base for itself with the film turning out to be a laugh riot. The spoof-action comedy, directed by Rupak Ronaldson features Ishika Singh, Shakeela, Mahesh Kathi and others in important roles.

