Nagarjuna Starrer Manmadhudu 2 Gets Beaten By Sampoornesh Babu's Kobbari Matta!

Kobbari Matta's Collections

Kobbari Matta hit theatres on Saturday and the film is performing extremely well in RTC X theatres, which is one among the major centres in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the film has collected around Rs 7.69 lakh from the first three days of run in RTC X, which is a good number.

Kobbari Matta Beats Manmadhudu 2

What is even more surprising is that Kobbari Matta has gone past the four-day collections of Manmadhudu 2. The highly-hyped movie managed to fetch just Rs 7.37 lakh from the first four days of run.

Recovery Of Kobbari Matta

The collection figures doing the rounds reveal that Kobbari Matta has won over Manmadhudu 2, with the Sampoornesh Babu starrer receiving some good responses. Twitter reports also suggest that the film has already recovered 50 per cent of the theatrical business from the first three days of run in theatres.

Shocking For Everyone

Manmadhudu 2 hit theatres with decent hype and buzz and to see Kobbari Matta overpowering the Nagarjuna starrer has left everyone shocked. It seems like the audiences are completely disappointed with Manmadhudu 2.