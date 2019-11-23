Nagarjuna To Play A Police Officer In His Next Movie?

Nagarjuna was previously seen in the movie Manmadhudu 2, which had hit theatres in August. The wait is one for an announcement regarding his next venture. Meanwhile, a few reports that have been doing the rounds reveal that Nagarjuna has already committed his next movie, which will be directed by Solomon, who had earlier co-written movies like Ooppiri and Maharshi. If reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna will be seen playing a police officer in this upcoming movie.

Reportedly, this upcoming Nagarjuna starrer will be the debut directorial venture of Solomon. Rumour has it that the shoot of the movie will commence in December. According to reports, Nagarjuna-Solomon movie will be produced under the banner Matinee Entertainment. The report also adds that the pre-production of the movie has commenced and the team is in search for an actress to play the leading lady. It is being said that the makers are planning to rope a newcomer actress to play the main lead in this movie. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding the project yet.

Nagarjuna is not new to cop roles and it would be great to see him back in the khaki uniform. His previous as a cop in films was in the movie Officer, which had hit theatres a couple of years ago. The movie was directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Nagarjuna's previous release Manmadhudu 2 had failed to make a mark at the box office. Hence, the actor's fans are looking forward to his next movie and they expect nothing less than a solid movie. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will also be seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Braahmastra, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The big-budget venture will mark the actor's return to Bollywood after a long break. According to the latest reports that have come out, Nagarjuna will be seen playing an archaeologist in this big-budget movie, directed by Ayan Mukherji.